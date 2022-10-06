Telugu community in Germany celebrates Bathukamma and Dasara

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:11 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

On the day of Saddula Bathukamma, the city witnessed the vibrant festival of colours as bathukamms of different sizes were seen at the celebration venue.

Hyderabad: No matter which corner of the world you move to, you will always find Indians who never forget to cherish their roots. Over 200 Teluguites came together in Hamburg, Germany to celebrate the Telangana State festival Bathukamma and Dasara.

On the day of Saddula Bathukamma, the city witnessed the vibrant festival of colours as bathukamms of different sizes were seen at the celebration venue. For the first time, the Telugu community there made a one-meter tall bathukamma.

“After the corona pandemic, people started coming forward with great enthusiasm and actively participating in the celebrations like before while following the current COVID community rules enforced by authorities. It had been a great pleasure to be part of this celebration which the community also echoed as the event was a great success,” said Haritha Mudireddy, one of the organisers.

While the women moved around the bathukamma and felt closer to their culture, they also made sure that the future generation, their kids, also picked up on the festivities.

“The aim of this celebration is to keep our tradition alive and forward this to our future generations. We are celebrating this event every year to make our kids learn our culture despite being away from our motherland (India),” she added.

As part of the event, they also performed Durga Pooja, read Lalitha sahasranama parayanam, and chanted durga mata mantras.