Telugu film actress Jayasudha likely to join BJP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:37 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Telugu film actress and former Congress MLA Jayasudha is likely to join BJP soon.

If everything goes well, she will join BJP on August 21 in the presence of senior BJP leaders, who are arriving from New Delhi to welcome leaders from other parties in the State to BJP.

Sources said the actress met BJP MLA Etala Rajender, who invited her to join the party. Though she did not evince interest to contest the next Assembly elections, party sources said that her services would be utilised to strengthen the party in the city.

Jayasudha, who won elections from Secunderabad Assembly constituency in 2009, lost the same seat in 2014. A few weeks after her defeat, she asked the Congress high command to relieve her as in-charge of Secunderabad constituency stating that she was busy with movies followed by personal work.

Meanwhile, former MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who resigned from Congress a few days ago, reportedly met BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar during his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ in Munugode Assembly constituency in erstwhile Nalgonda district on Tuesday and discussed about the current political situation in the State.