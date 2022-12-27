Telugu Film Journalists Association conducts free health camp in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:28 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Hyderabad: The Telugu Film Journalists Association on December 25 organised a free health check-up camp for its members, in association with Ethika Insurance Broking Pvt. Ltd., at Hyderabad’s Film Chamber building.

The TFJA hosted celebrity guests on the occasion. Actor-director Jeevitha Rajasekhar, actor Nikhil Siddharth, ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 6’ winner LV Revanth, ‘Jabardasth’ fame Hyper Aadi were present. Experts and doctors from Yashoda, Oasis Fertility, Clove dental, Derma 360, and Max Vision hospitals guided the camp.

The TFJA president Lakshmi Narayana, general secretary YJ Rambabu, vice-president Sekhar, treasurer Naidu Surendra Kumar, executive committee members Raghu Prasadam, Ravi Chandra, Satya Ramakrishna, and the association’s 175 members made use of the camp. The camp was organised for the benefit of film journalists and their families.

Jeevitha Rajasekhar said, “TFJA has carried out several activities for its members over the years. It’s good that journalists have the assurance of health and life insurance from TFJA in case of any eventuality. One’s place of work becoming a pillar of support is a special thing for everyone. So many associations exist but only a handful of them function effectively. TFJA is one of them. Lakshmi Narayana, Rambabu, Naidu, and Phani are steering the association efficiently. They are standing by TFJA’s members all the time.”

Young actor Nikhil Siddharth said, “This health camp is being held under the aegis of TFJA. Incidentally, I played a doctor in the two ‘Kartikeya’ movies. I am happy to see several doctors here.”

‘Bigg Boss Telugu’ title winner and singer LV Revanth said, “I am happy to participate in this event. I know the importance of journalists. The media is growing to keep up with the changing trends. And the prominence of the media is also ever-rising. Every artiste and technician in the entertainment industry needs the support of journalists and media. This health camp is in service of cine journalists. I wish good health to every journalist and wish them a great 2023 ahead.”