Health camp for GHMC workers on Sep 10

Informing that a free health camp will be conducted by TX Group of Hospitals at the head office on September 10, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose asked workers to take full advantage of the opportunity.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:41 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Apart from the GHMC head office, camps are also being conducted at Serilingampally and Secunderabad zones.

While a medical camp will be held on September 12 at Kukatpally, Khairatabad and Charminar area workers can get checked at nearby camps on September 17 and 19. Another camp will be set up in LB Nagar on September 26. Height, weight, blood pressure, BMI, RBS, and other tests will be conducted along with CG, and 2D echo on the doctor’s advice.

The Commissioner directed the zonal commissioners to set up special rooms for the camps and also asked the Head of CM&HO Dr. Padmaja to take up building maintenance.