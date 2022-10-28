Telugu improv comedy show ‘Navvula Garage’ promises some healthy laughter

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:42 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

Hyderabad: Laughter is therapeutic and doesn’t have to be derogatory, below the belt or dirty jokes. ‘Navvula Garage’ is a first-ever Telugu stand-up and improv comedy show where the content is curated for the family audience and is a treat for those who enjoy Telugu language.

The show also includes a segment of improvisational comedy which is a highly engaging art form that involves taking inputs from the audience and creating hilarious scenes. Topics like family, nostalgia, friendship, values and suggestions from the audience will be the essence of the show.

Improv is an art form in which anything performed on stage is completely unscripted, unrehearsed, and spontaneous, resulting in a new and unique experience each time because no scene will be repeated. It is one of the few art forms that values its audience and interacts with them throughout the performance. The plot of the show is usually determined by audience suggestions.

If stand-up comedy is your thing, then head to Aaromale Café & Creative Community on Road No 12, Film Nagar, on October 29 at 6 pm. Tickets for the show are priced at Rs 199 and you can make a reservation on bookmyshow.com .