Telugu NRI wins US $1 million jackpot in Dubai Duty Free

Karnaiah Mandolla, a 45-year-old native of Tadipatri town in Anantapur district and works as software engineer in Dubai

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:02 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Representational Image

Jeddah: A Telugu NRI has been added to the ever-growing list of Indian winners of US$1 million when the draw for the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion was held Wednesday in Dubai International Airport.

Karnaiah Mandolla, a 45-year-old native of Tadipatri town in Anantapur district and works as software engineer in Dubai, won US$ 1 million in the Millennium Millionaire lottery and he purchased the ticket online on 5th October.

“The money will be saved for his children’s education and also some part will be spent on philanthropic activities,” he said.

Karnaih is the 217th Indian national to have won US$1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since in 1999 and Indian nationals are the biggest buyers of tickets.