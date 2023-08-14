Telugu, Sanskrit scholar Kandlakunta Alaha Singaracharyulu passes away

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:19 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Hyderabad: Eminent writer, scholar and academician Kandlakunta Alaha Singaracharyulu passed away due to age-related ailments at his residence in Hyderabad late on Sunday. He was 93.

The funeral was performed at the Autonagar crematorium near LB Nagar. He is survived by six children including four sons and two daughters. Senior journalist and Andhra Jyothi editor K Srinivas is his second son.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao condoled the demise of Alaha Singaracharyulu and extended his deepest condolences to the family members. He remembered the linguistic and literary efforts of Singaracharyulu from the erstwhile Nalgonda district. He also recalled his services to Telugu and Sanskrit languages as teacher, lecturer, scholar, writer and grammarian.

Ministers KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao and G Jagadish Reddy also condoled the death of Singaracharyulu and extended their condolences to his family members.

Born in Bhaktalapuram in erstwhile Nalgonda district, Alaha Singaracharyulu was known for his extensive literary works in Telugu and Sanskrit languages. He completed his Vidya Praveen from Andhra University and BOL (Bachelor of Oriental Language) in Sanskrit from Osmania University. Later, he started his career as a Telugu teacher and also pursued higher studies in both Telugu and Sanskrit languages.

He also served as a faculty at Andhra Saraswata Parishad Prachya (Oriental) College in Hyderabad between 1973-90 and later, as principal of Telugu Pandits Training College till 1998. During his long career, he wrote more than 15 books on Telugu and Sanskrit languages including translations, grammar, speeches and other texts apart from his biography “Adhyapakudi Atmakatha” (A teacher’s biography).