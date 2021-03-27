Temple ruins discovered in Adilabad forest

According to elders of Gimma village, the temple was built by demons some 1,000 years ago and was known as Sri Chandranarayana Swamy Devasthanam

By | Published: 12:45 am

Adilabad: Lingampalli Krishna, a wildlife photographer of Adilabad town, discovered an ancient temple in the deep forests of Gimma village in Jainath mandal on Friday.

Krishna claimed that he came across the temple which lay in ruins in the dense forest. He said the temple had deities of Ganesha, Shiva, etc and was located about eight kilometers away from the Adilabad district headquarters. He said according to elders of Gimma village, the temple was built by demons some 1,000 years ago and was known as Sri Chandranarayana Swamy Devasthanam.

According to the photographer, the temple was abandoned as it did not comply with the rules of temple architecture.

Krishna said he came across the temple when he was on the way to capture photographs of avian community dwelling in the forests. He said the temple had some magnificent sculptures of various deities chiseled out of large rocks.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .