Temple thief trapped in window, caught in Srikakulam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:27 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Srikakulam: A thief who tried to steal ornaments from a temple got trapped in a window, and landed behind bars.

Isuru Paparao of Judupudi village in Kanchili mandal of Srikakulam district on Monday night broke open the window of the local Jami Yellamma temple and entered the premises. After removing the ornaments from the idol, he tried to return by the same window but got trapped badly at the hip-level, unable to move either forward or backward.

Some local people who came that way observed his plight. He sought their help to come out but when they saw the gold ornaments that had dropped from his hands, they immediately informed the police.

After a video recording of the scene, they took him out, and gave a sound thrashing before handing him over to the police.

