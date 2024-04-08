Tenant farmers in dire straits in Telangana

Given the poor yield, how can I pay the lease amount to the land owner, who is demanding payment of the lease before harvesting the crops?” asks Shankar.

Hyderabad: There was a time when farmer was king in Telangana. Those days appear to be have become a thing of the past, with not just regular farmers, but even tenant farmers too now in dire straits in the State.

Even as farmers in several districts are fighting a severe shortage of water and damages caused by farmers , about 20 lakh tenant farmers in Telangana are facing an uncertain future after having invested heavily in cultivation.

It is not just the loss of crop, but also mounting debts that are giving them sleepless nights. Many of the tenant farmers, who were happy after the Congress government promised to include them in the Rythu Bharosa scheme, were now staring at losses, with no word of assurance or help from the State government.

Shankar, a tenant farmer, had taken 10 acres on lease in Irukulla village under Karimnagar rural mandal.

The deal was to pay Rs.20,000 as lease amount per acre to the land owner. Having reaped good profits last year, Shankar raised paddy in the fields, investing nearly Rs.40,000 per acre. However this season, the crop in all the 10 acres has withered due to insufficient water supply.

This resulted in heavy loss, says Shankar. “Apart from the investment of Rs.40,000, I have to pay Rs.20,000 as lease to the owner.

Similar is the situation of M Reddy, another farmer in the neighbouring Jubilee Nagar village. “I took four acres on lease. Hoping that the government would offer financial assistance under Rythu Bharosa, I raised paddy but it has turned out to be a futile exercise,” he said.

“Leave aside Rythu Bharosa, the government failed to supply water this season. Had the government made any prior announcement, I would not have cultivated paddy this season,” he said.

There are about 20 lakh tenant farmers in the State. Depending on the area and water availability, they strike a deal with land owners to pay lease amounts ranging from Rs.15,000 to Rs.25,000 an acre. Considering that 15 lakh acres of crops had dried up across the State, the yield this season is expected to take a definite and drastic hit.

Acknowledging the issues being faced by tenant farmers, Rythu Swarajya Vedika State committee member K Ravi reminded that the Congress in its manifesto had assured to extend Rs.15,000 per acre financial assistance to tenant farmers under its Rythu Bharosa scheme.

Over 100 days have passed since the Congress government came to power in the State, but no measures have been taken to identify tenant farmers or to extend financial assistance to them, he said.

A representation was also submitted to the government last month over different issues, including on the struggles of tenant farmers, he said. By the time the model code of conduct in connection with the Lok Sabha elections is lifted, the current season will be over.

Farmers will have to gear up for the next season and the possibilities of addressing the issues of tenant farmers who are in trouble now are bleak, he adds.