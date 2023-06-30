Tennis: Karnataka’s Rishi enters finals of AITA U-18 National Series

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Karnataka’s Rishi Vandhan Sadeeshkumar is in line for a double as he entered boys singles and doubles finals

Hyderabad: Karnataka’s Rishi Vandhan Sadeeshkumar is in line for a double as he entered boys singles and doubles finals at the Siddamsetty Krishna Rao Memorial AITA National Series Under-18 boys and girls tennis tournament at the Secunderabad Club, on Friday.

In the boys singles semifinals, he defeated Tamil Nadu’s KS Kavin Karthik 4-6, 7-5, 6-0. Later in boys doubles semis, he paired with Kavin Karthik to get the better of the pair of Naishik Reddy from Telangana and Pranav Dnyaneshwar Korade of Maharashtra 7-6(9), 6-3.

Rishi will take on Skandha Prasanna Rao of Karnataka in the singles final.

Results: All semifinals: Boys Singles:

Skandha Prasanna Rao (KA) bt Arya Ganapathy Kallambella (KA) 6-3 3-6 6-3, Rishi Vandhan Sadeeshkumar (KA) bt Kavin Karthik KS (TN) 4-6 7-5 6-0;

Girls: Nainika Narender Reddy Bendram (MH) bt Laxmi Siri Dandu (TS) 6-3 7-6(4), Aakruti Narayan Sonkusare (MH) bt Chevika Reddy Sama (TS) 5-7 6-4 6-4;

Boys Doubles: Kavin Karthik KS (TN)/Rishi Vandhan Sadeeshkumar (KA) bt Naishik Reddy Ganagama (TS)/Pranav Dnyaneshwar Korade (MH) 7-6(9) 6-3, Parth Prasannakumar Deorukhakar/Jay Prakash Pawar (MH) bt Yashwanth Gundla Palle (AP)/Rahul Lokesh (TS) 7-5 6-1;

Girls: Aarushi Mahenra Raval (GJ)/Aakruti Narayan Sonkusare (MH) bt Nainika Narender Reddy Bendram (MH)/Mandagalla Princy (TS) 6-2 0-6 [10-7], Tamanna Panwar (HR)/Shrijana M Thapa (KL) bt Harshini N/Presha Shanthamoorthi (KA) 7-6(6) 1-6 [10-8].