| Tennis Telanganas Laxmi Chevika Make It To Semis Of Aita U 18 National Series

Tennis: Telangana’s Laxmi, Chevika make it to semis of AITA U-18 National Series

Telangana tennis players Laxmi Siri Dandu and Chevika Reddy Sama entered the semifinals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Telangana tennis players Laxmi Siri Dandu and Chevika Reddy Sama entered the semifinals

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis players Laxmi Siri Dandu and Chevika Reddy Sama entered the semifinals of the Siddamsetty Krishna Rao Memorial AITA National Series U-18 Boys and Girls Tennis Tournament, at Secunderabad Club, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Laxmi fought hard to beat Andhra Pradesh’s Manognya Madasu 6-4,5-7,6-1 while Chevika cruised past Statemate Lakshana Neela 6-1,6-4.

Results:

Boys Singles: Quarterfinals: Skandha Prasanna Rao (KA) bt Pranav Dnyaneshwar Korade (MH) 4-6 6-4 6-4, Arya Ganapathy Kallambella (KA) bt Trishant Reddy Dandu (TS) 6-4 7-6(2), Rishi Vandhan Sadeeshkumar (KA) bt Srikar Doni (KA) 7-5 6-2, Kavin Karthik K S (TN) bt Jay Prakash Pawar (MH) 6-2 6-1; Girls: Laxmi Siri Dandu (TS) bt Manognya Madasu (AP) 6-4 5-7 6-1, Nainika Narender Reddy Bendram (MH) bt Harshini N (KA) 6-4 6-4, Chevika Reddy Sama (TS) bt Lakshana Neela (TS) 6-1 6-4, Aakruti Narayan Sonkusare (MH) bt Parthsarthi Arun Mundhe (MH) 7-5 6-3;

Boys Doubles: Quarterfinals: Kavin Karthik K S (TN) and Rishi Vandhan Sadeeshkumar(KA) bt Jaydev Mandal (AP) and Antariksh Pratap Ajay Verma (RJ) 4-1 4-0, Naishik Reddy Ganagama (TS) and Pranav Dnyaneshwar Korade (MH) bt Mahit Mekala and Sanchith Sudhir Rau (KA) 4-2 3-5 [10-6],Yashwanth Gundla Palle (AP) and Rahul Lokesh (TS) bt Vatsal Manikantan (GJ) and Amit Moond (RJ) 5-4(4) 1-4 [12-10], Parth Prasannakumar Deorukhakar and Jay Prakash Pawar (MH) bt Srikar Doni and Arya Ganapathy Kallambella (KA) 4-5(6) 4-2 [11-9];

Girls: Aarushi Mahenra Raval (GJ) and Aakruti Narayan Sonkusare (MH) bt Apara Milind Khandare (OD) and Shruti Nanajkar (MH) 4-1 5-4(5), Nainika Narender Reddy Bendram (MH) and Mandagalla Princy (TS) bt Diya Ramesh and Keshmeya V (TN) 5-4(8) 5-3, Harshini N and Presha Shanthamoorthi (KA) bt Rishita Bokka (TS) bt Parthsarthi Arun Mundhe (MH) 5-4(5) 4-1, Tamanna Panwar (HR) and Shrijana M Thapa (KL) bt Diya Malik and Aparajitaa N V (TS) 5-3 4-2.