Tension at Veerlapalem after Congress tries to stage protest ahead of CM KCR’s visit

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:45 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Nalgonda: Tension prevailed at Veerlapalem when Congress workers tried to stage a protest near the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant demanding justice to farmers, whose lands were acquired by the State government for the project.

About 15 to 20 Congress party workers headed by District Congress Committee president Kethavath Shankar Naik tried to stage the protest near the thermal power plant a few minutes before the arrival of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

They tried to stage a sit-in holding placards and raising demands for compensation to the oustees of the project as per the land value in the open market. They also demanded pattas for the cultivators of podu lands.

The police took them into custody and shifted them to the Damarcherla police station.