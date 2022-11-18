CP, SP offices soon to be inaugurated by CM KCR: DGP Mahender Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:51 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

Hyderabad: Director General of Police M.Mahender Reddy on Friday said the construction of new buildings for the offices of Police Commissionerates and Superintendents of Police which were in progress in the State would be completed at the earliest and formally inaugurated by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Speaking at a review meeting held via video conference on the progress of construction with the Police Commissioners, SPs and engineers, he said the Police Commissioners’ offices of Ramagundam, Gadwal, Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy were almost complete and will be soon inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

He further requested officials concerned to complete the construction of the remaining police buildings at various levels on a war footing.

At present, the construction of 13 SP offices and two CP offices in the State are in progress at various levels.