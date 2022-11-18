Protests erupt over BJP MP’s derogatory remarks against CM KCR, MLC Kavitha

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:28 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

Protests erupted across the State over the derogatory remarks by Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind

Hyderabad: Protests erupted across the State over the derogatory remarks by Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was “trading his daughter” after the latter (KCR) stated that the BJP was pressurising Kavitha to join their party.

The TRS (now BRS) cadre and civil organisations condemned the demeaning statements and demanded for an unconditional apology.

Several women leaders from TRS (BRS) including Women and Child Development Minister Satyavathi Rathod reacted sharply against the Nizamabad Parliament member for stooping to new low with political antics, despite holding a responsible position.

The party women leaders warned Arvind to refrain from making such disrespectful allegations against the Chief Minister and apologise for his remarks, failing which he must get ready to face the consequences.

In several parts of the State especially erstwhile Nizamabad district, the TRS (BRS) activists along with the members of Telangana Jagruthi and other organisations, burnt the effigy of Arvind and raised slogans against him.

They alleged that the Nizamabad MP was making such comments only to divert people’s attention from the recent “Poachgate” scandal which had put the BJP leadership in an embarrassing situation and making it to headlines in the news everyday.

They stated that Arvind who failed to fulfill his poll promises, had no moral right to criticise the Chief Minister or Kavitha. They dared Arvind to resign to his post and defeat Kavitha in the byelections to Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In Hyderabad, an angry protestors group including the TRS activists along with members of Telangana Jagruthi laid seige to the residence of Nizambad MP Arvind and were arrested for allegedly ranksacking the latter’s residence. The police

rushed to the spot and arrested those who were accused of leading the protestors.

Further, Civil Organisations Joint Action Committee chairman Gajjela Kantham slammed Arvind for the latter’s remarks against Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao and Kavitha.

He termed the election of Arvind in the previous election as unfortunate and exuded confidence that people of Telangana will not repeat such mistake. He alleged that Arvind had no respect to people including women, democracy and also constitutional institutions.