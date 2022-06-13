Tension prevails at Gouravelly project site as displaced protest for compensation

Published Date - 09:11 PM, Mon - 13 June 22

Police and displaced arguing with each other at Gudipatipally.

Siddipet: Tension prevailed at Gudipatipally village in Akkannapet Mandal as villagers who were getting displaced under Gouravelly Reservoir, have staged a protest demanding compensation on Monday. The villagers have demanded the government resolve all the issues pertaining to rehabilitation and resettlement of the project. The incident drew prominence as the protests took place at a time when the irrigation department was preparing to conduct the trial run of Gouravelly reservoir.

The police took several people into custody as a precautionary measure. A few villagers were injured in the incident. However, Commissioner of Police N Swetha has clarified that the police did not resort to lathicharge against the displaced. Since the villagers attempted to stop the surveying officials at Gudipatipally, the Commissioner has said that the villagers have jostled with the police. Assuring to get the issues of the displaced resolved by taking them to the notice of the government, Swetha appealed to the displaced to stay calm.