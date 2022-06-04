Test your knowledge of biology

Hyderabad: The study of life, living organisms, life cycles of various species of organisms, and the environments they live in — these broadly come under the biological sciences.

From single cell organisms to well developed species, from various plant species to aquatic (marine) life to human beings, everything living becomes part of the studies categorised as biological sciences. Here are some sample questions to help you understand the basics of biology:

Q. Zn (Zinc) is an activator of ……enzyme

1. Carbonic anhydrase

2. Carboxy peptidase

3. Carboxylase

4. All of these

Ans. 4

Select the correct matching

Column – I Column – II

A. G1 phase 1. Gap1 phase

B. Cyto kinesis 2. Nuclear division

C. Karyo kinesis 3. Cyto plasmic division

D. S phase 4. Synthesis phase

1. B-1, C-2, A-3, D-4

2. A-1, C-2, B-3, D-4

3. D-1, C-2, B-3, A-4

4. A-1, D-2, B-3, C-4

Ans. 2

Mitosis is further divided in … stages of cytoplasmic division?

1. 1

2. 2

3. 3

4. None of these

Ans. 4

The correct sequence of stages in cell cycle is

1. G1, S, G2, M

2. G1, G2, S, M

3. M, S, G1, G2

4. G2, G1, M, S

Ans. 1

The only mode of gaseous movement in plant body is..

1. Diffusion

2. Osmosis

3. Facilitated transport

4. All of these

Ans. 1

Cell wall is

1. Permeable

2. Impermeable

3. Semi permeable

4. Selective permeable

Ans. 1

Water will move from

1. Higher pressure potential to lower

2. Higher solute potential to lower

3. Higher water potential to lower

4. Lower water potential to higher

Ans. 3

Transpiration is affected by

1. Humidity

2. Wind speed

3.Light and temperature

4. All of these

Ans. 4

Which element generally activates the carboxylase enzyme

1. Mo

2. Mn

3. Mg

4. Zn

Ans. 4

Photosynthesis is a

1. Physical process

2. Chemical process

3. Physicochemical process

4. Physiological process

Ans. 3

