TFA’s C-Division Super League: OK Sporting secure win

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 May 2024, 11:08 PM

Hyderabad: OK Sporting secured a 2-0 victory over Sky Kings FC in the Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) C-Division Super League match at Gymkhana Football Ground on Thursday.

For the winners, Ankith opened the scoring in the 33rd minute and A Alexander Anthony added the team’s second in the 44th minute of the tie.

Results: Ok Sporting FC 2 (Ankith 33’, A Alexander Anthony 44’) bt Sky Kings FC 0.