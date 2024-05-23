TFA’s C-Division Super League: Lakshman leads Cantonment FC to victory

23 May 2024

Hyderabad: Lakshman nets a double to power Cantonment FC beat Young Sporting FC 5-0 in the ongoing Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) C-Division Super League in Gymkhana Football Ground on Wednesday.

For the winners, Abhishek scored the opening goal in the ninth minute of the tie. After leading at half-time 1-0, Cantonment scored four goals in the second half to cruise to a comfortable win.

Results: Cantonment FC 5 (Narsimhulu 59’, Abhishek 9’, Lakshman 65’, 84’, Piyush 92’) bt Young Sporting FC 0.