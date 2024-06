Omer stars in Feelkhana’s win

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 June 2024, 11:55 PM

Hyderabad: Omer netted a brace in Feelkhana FC’s 3-1 win over Deccan Dynamos in the Telangana Football Association’s B Division Shiv Kumar Lal League at Gymkhana football ground on Saturday.

In addition to Omer, Qawi also scored a goal. Results: Feelkhana FC 3 (Omer 15’, 24’, Qawi 38’) bt Deccan Dynamos FC (Sagar 39’).