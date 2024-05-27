TFA’s C-Division Super League: Cantonment FC emerge champions

Cantonment FC defeated Ok Sporting FC 2-1 in the final of the Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) C-Division Super League held at Gymkhana Football Ground on Sunday.
OK Sporting’s Donald opened the scoring in the 24th minute to give his team a 1-0 lead. In the second half, Abhishek’s strike in the 54th minute and Narsimlu 86th minute goal sealed the title for Cantonment FC.
Result: Final: Cantonment FC 2 (Abhishek 54’, Narsimlu 86’) bt Ok Sporting FC (Donald 24’).