Monday, May 27, 2024
TFA’s C-Division Super League: Cantonment FC emerge champions

Cantonment FC defeated Ok Sporting FC 2-1 in the final of the Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) C-Division Super League held at Gymkhana Football Ground on Sunday.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 27 May 2024, 11:35 PM
Cantonment FC squad with the winners trophy in Hyderabad.

OK Sporting’s Donald opened the scoring in the 24th minute to give his team a 1-0 lead. In the second half, Abhishek’s strike in the 54th minute and Narsimlu 86th minute goal sealed the title for Cantonment FC.

Result: Final: Cantonment FC 2 (Abhishek 54’, Narsimlu 86’)   bt Ok Sporting FC (Donald 24’).

