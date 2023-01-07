| Tfmcs It Handloom Mela To Be Held In Hyderabad For 3 Days

TFMC’s IT handloom mela to be held in Hyderabad for 3 days

The mela will have Gadwal Pochampally, Siddipet, ikkat pattu sarees, handicraft products, handloom kurtas, and many more on display.

Published Date - 04:26 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Hyderabad: In a bid to promote handloom products in IT offices on Mondays, Telangana Facilities Management Council is organising a handloom mela for three days from January 10 at the ground floor food court, Galaxy, opposite the IKEA store, Hitec City.

The mela will have Gadwal Pochampally, Siddipet, ikkat pattu sarees, handicraft products, handloom kurtas, and many more on display. It will be open all the three days during office hours and about 5,000 techies and others are expected to visit.

TFMC aims to organise 11 melas this year while reaching about 4 lakh IT employees. “Through these melas we will help the handloom sector sell clothes worth Rs 4 crore. We would like to organise at least one handloom mela in every IT Park” said Satyanarayana Mathala, president, TFMC.

Organising handloom melas was an initiative TFMC embarked in the year 2017. Since then, barring two years of the pandemic, 5 lakh IT employees were reached and awareness for handloom textiles was created. “Almost all melas were a huge hit among IT employees,” he added.

Handloom Monday was a call given by Minister KT Rama Rao to promote handlooms and support the weavers’ community by wearing handloom clothes every Monday.