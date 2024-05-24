TG EAPCET admission counselling for engineering programs from June 27

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 May 2024, 04:20 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Technical Education department on Friday announced a three phase admission schedule for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test ( TG EAPCET) 2024 with the first phase registration for engineering programmes commencing June 27.

As per the schedule, the registration can be done till July 5 and certificate verification is scheduled from June 29 to July 6. Candidates can exercise web options from June 30 to July 8.

Provisional seat allotment is on or before July 12 and candidates have to self-report online and pay the tuition fee between July 12 to 16.

Similarly, two more phases will be held. A detailed notification along with instructions will be made available in the website tgeapcet.nic.in on June 19.