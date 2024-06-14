TGPSC announces ‘edit option’ facility for applicants of Group-II services recuitment

Candidates have been asked to check every entry made in the online application for correctness and carry out corrections wherever required.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 June 2024, 03:43 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Friday announced an edit option facility for candidates who applied for the Group-II services recruitment. The edit option will be available on the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in from 10 am on June 16 to 5 pm on June 20.

Candidates have been asked to check every entry made in the online application for correctness and carry out corrections wherever required. The edit option given now will be final and no further requests to edit the application will be entertained, the TGPSC said.

“Candidates should show utmost care while using the edit option as this data will be considered for final selection,” the Commission said. If candidates make corrections in their online application, they have to upload relevant certificates i.e., SSC, Aadhaar card etc.

After editing the application, candidates have been asked to download their corrected application PDF and check for correctness of all entries and preserve the same for future reference.

The PwD candidates with less than 40 per cent disability and having difficulty in writing have been asked to upload the Appendix -III using the edit option facility. Such candidates who upload the valid Appendix-III before the deadline of June 20 will be considered for providing scribe/compensatory time as per rules.