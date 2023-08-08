Thailand King’s son back in country after 27 years

Bangkok: The second eldest son of Thailand‘s King is on a visit to Thailand after 27 years of living abroad, to the delight of many Thai people, reported the Bangkok Post on Tuesday.

Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongsem (42) was seen walking out of the arrival terminal at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in a viral video which went viral on Social media on Monday.

As per the Bangkok Post, the Majesty’s son was seen waving to a group of Thais who were there to greet him and said, “Thank you very much”, before proceeding to an exit.

He will stay in the country for a week, reported the Bangkok Post.

Living in the United States from last many years, Vacharaesorn departed from John F Kennedy Airport on Aug 5 on board a Cathay Pacific flight to Hong Kong, where he took a connecting flight that landed at Suvarnabhumi on Sunday evening, claims Bangkok Post.

The Bangkok Post reported that Vacharaesorn went to Wat Ratchaborphit Sathitmahasimaram Ratchaworawihan in Phra Nakhon district where he paid respect to the Supreme Patriarch.

The special guest of the country also pay homage to the city pillar before moving on to Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram and Wat Hong Rattanaram Ratchaworawihan temples where he posed for pictures at the request of people who happened to recognise him.

As per the publication by Bangkok Post, the King has four sons and one daughter. All four went to the United States after completing their primary education while the younger sister is her royal highness princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, who lives in Thailand.

Vacharaesorn has both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in law from Stetson University College of Law in the United States. He is a legal counsellor at a law firm in New York, where he has lived for 27 years. He has reportedly joined other Thai people in the US in activities showing Thai traditions and culture.

