‘Thandas witnessed remarkable transformation under leadership of KCR’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:19 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Guduru tailoring-trained women contribute Rs 11,000 to Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Monday.

Jangaon: Panchayat Raj Minister and BRS party MLA candidate for the Palakurthy constituency Errabelli Dayakar Rao has recalled the efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao‘s pivotal role in the upliftment of thandas and urged the tribals to support the BRS party in the upcoming elections. During a ‘Thanda Bata’ programme in the constituency on Friday, he visited Dubba thanda and Gudi Kunta thanda in Palakurty Mandal.

He said thandas have witnessed a remarkable transformation evolving into Gram Panchayats under the visionary leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao. He recalled the efforts of the BRS government to increase the reservations of up to 12 per cent. “In contrast, TPCC president Revanth Reddy’s efforts to sow discord among tribals,” he said and stressed the importance of recognizing the progress made under BRS rule.

Comparing the present situation to the pre-Telangana era, Dayakar Rao cautioned against believing in the Congress’ promises, emphasizing that the state had never received such unwavering support. He underscored the importance of supporting Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and BRS for continued progress and prosperity.

Guduru tailoring-trained women contribute Rs 11,000 to the Minister:

In a heartwarming show of support, the women of Guduru Mandal donated Rs 11,000 to Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao to assist with his nomination expenses as the BRS Party MLA candidate for the Palakurthy constituency. These dedicated women, who honed their tailoring skills through free training offered by the SERP and Errabelli Charitable Trust, have earned this sum through their hard work and dedication.

On Friday, the trained women presented the amount as a token of their appreciation and unwavering support to Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

