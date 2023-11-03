People in Maharashtra do not have facilities on par with people in Telangana: CM KCR

Addressing the Vijaya Shankharavam Sabha at Bhainsa, CM KCR pointed out that people in Maharashtra do not have the facilities they ought to have on par with people in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:54 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Drawing a comparison between the administration in Telangana and the neighbouring Maharashtra in the realm of delivery of services and fulfillment of peoples aspirations, the BRS Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made it clear that only a good governance could bring in the desired difference.

Addressing the Vijaya Shankharavam Sabha at Bhainsa on Friday, he pointed out that people in Maharashtra do not have the facilities they ought to have on par with people in Telangana. In fact Maharashtra was formed almost 70 years ago while Telangana was the youngest state with a history of only nine and half years.

Farmers from the adjacent pockets in Maharastra were preferring to buy at least a piece of land in Telangana. It was because they certain of getting water here and round the clock supply of free power. They were collecting water from local sources and pumping it across the interstate border to irrigate their crops in Maharashtra. Maharashtra had the city of Mumbai, the commercial capital of India with it.

Maharastra had the advantage of highest tax revenues from Mumbai city. Indeed people in Maharashtra should be better off compared to Telangana. But the ground reality was different. Those travelling across the interstate border, could make out the boundaries between the two states and the road stretches that looked plain and motorable were being understood to be part of Telangana.

Chief Minister asserted that Telangana was way ahead in providing irrigation and drinking water. It had already scrapped water-cess, an outdated element of revenue system that was still in force in water-starved Maharashtra. People in Telangana today boast of their irrigation facilities, round the clock free power, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima.

Stating that those in the neigbouring pockets in Maharashtra were deprived of the same he said it would be the responsibility of the voters to act exercising utmost discretion to chose the right candidate and the right party to exercise their franchise in their favour. Vote is the ultimate weapon in their hands to make the difference. Once it was exercised in favour of a wrong person, you need to wait for five long years to correct your decision again.

Advising people not to fall prey to the campaign of misinformation, he said the India was yet to reach the mature levels of democracy. Political parties that have been lavish on their lies and false propaganda would be inimical to the interests of the state and the voters should be wary of them, he stressed.