The Apollo Hospitals Group starts initiative with University of Leicester to transform global healthcare

The Apollo Hospitals Group has signed a MoU with the University of Leicester which will strengthen existing links with the UK.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:39 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Hyderabad: The Apollo Hospitals Group has signed a MoU with the University of Leicester which will strengthen existing links with the UK and sets out a mutual desire to promote international cooperation and explore collaborative education and research programmes, particularly in the fields of healthcare management, healthcare and data science.

Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson of the Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “working with the University of Leicester builds on the legacy of collaboration between India and the UK and will lead to finding newer solutions to tackle global healthcare challenges while addressing the shortage of skilled workforce in India and the UK”.

President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Leicester, Professor Nishan Canagarajah, said, “the purpose of this Memorandum of Understanding is to set out a vision to help to build the healthcare of the future with the potential to transform lives, not only in India and the UK, but around the globe.”

The University of Leicester leads the UK in respiratory, cardiovascular and diabetes research, ranking 2nd to Cambridge and joint with UCL, for research in Clinical Medicine, based on analysis of the Research Excellence Framework 2021 undertaken by the Times Higher Education.

As one of only 20 institutions in the UK, the University of Leicester Biomedical Research Centre was awarded £26 million of funding by the National Institute for Health and Care Research. The Biomedical Research Centre will drive clinical research from the laboratory to the patient’s bedside in the areas of; cardiovascular disease; respiratory and infectious diseases; lifestyle and physical activity; personalised cancer prevention and treatments; environment and health; and data innovations in multiple long term health conditions and ethnic health.