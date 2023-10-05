Apollo launches homecare recovery program

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:57 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals on Thursday announced the launch of homecare recovery program for all its patients who undergo cardiac surgery. The program, which will be integrated with the discharge advice, ensures the patient has recovered properly under the care of doctors of Apollo Hospitals.

The two-week homecare recovery program, which has been implemented on 600 patients on a pilot basis, was formally launched by Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals, Dr Sangita Reddy.

“Patients always prefer to be at home to recover and we are working to ensure the shortest stay of patient at the hospital. The comfort and the support of the hospital will be made available at home, either directly on the call, doctors or nurses visiting, remote monitoring, physiotherapy coming home through Apollo Home care,” she said.

Dr AGK Gokhale, senior cardiac surgeon said the home recovery program will improve adherence to the discharge advice. Dr PV Naresh, senior heart and lung transplant surgery said minor health issues of patients can be taken care of at home and they need not rush to the hospital for such problems.

