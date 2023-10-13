GSR Trust arranges surgeries worth Rs 20 lakh for a child free of cost

Dr. GSR Charitable Trust has come to the rescue of an ailing child of Paloncha in the district by making arrangements for two surgeries worth Rs 20 lakh free of cost.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:01 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Kothagudem: Dr. GSR Charitable Trust has come to the rescue of an ailing child of Paloncha in the district by making arrangements for two surgeries worth Rs 20 lakh free of cost. It was said that a petty sweets trader, Mahesh Koleria and his wife Kamala of Rajasthan settled down at Paloncha a long time ago. Their four-year-old daughter Leena Koleria was diagnosed with a congenital problem which was fused with the intestines and posed danger to her life.

Doctors advised performing two surgeries to cure the ailment and would cost Rs 20 lakh. As the family was not able to spend such money, they contacted the trust chairman Health Direction Dr. Gadala Srinivasa Rao, who arranged for the surgeries at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad. The child recovered fully.