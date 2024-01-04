| The First Omen Chilling Trailer And Poster For Psychological Horror Film Out

The First Omen: Chilling trailer and poster for psychological horror film out

When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:20 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Hyderabad: The chilling trailer and poster for 20th Century Studios’ upcoming psychological horror film ‘The First Omen’ was released by the makers recently. The film, which is a prequel to the classic horror film franchise, opens April 5, 2024, exclusively in theaters.

When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate. ‘The First Omen’ stars Nell Tiger Free (‘Servant’), Tawfeek Barhom (‘Mary Magdalene’), Sonia Braga (‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’), Ralph Ineson (‘The Northman’), and Bill Nighy (‘Living’).

The film is directed by Arkasha Stevenson based on characters created by David Seltzer (‘The Omen’), with a story by Ben Jacoby (‘Bleed’) and a screenplay by Tim Smith & Arkasha Stevenson and Keith Thomas (‘Firestarter’).

The producers are David S. Goyer (‘Hellraiser’) and Keith Levine (‘The Night House’) and the executive producers are Tim Smith, Whitney Brown (‘Rosaline’), and Gracie Wheelan.