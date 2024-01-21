Game On Trailer: Idea of a real-time psychological game draws little attention

By Saki Published Date - 21 January 2024, 03:14 PM

Hyderabad: ‘Game On’ is a psychological action drama scheduled for release on February 2, 2024. The film is written and directed by Dayanandh, with Ravi Kasturi producing under the banner of Kasturi Creations in association with Golden Wings Productions. Geetanand and Neha Solanki played the lead roles. The trailer for ‘Game On’ was released yesterday.

The ‘Game On’ trailer suggests that the film is based on a game played by the protagonist for money, guided by someone. Additionally, it appears that the lead character has a compelling flashback that influences his present actions. As stated by the director during the trailer launch, ‘Game On’ is a real-time psychological game with multiple assigned tasks. If this is the case, the plot seems interesting, and the film may be as well.

Geetanand performs well in his debut role, portraying the character with the perfect attitude and body language for the story. However, there is room for improvement in his expressions in some shots. Neha Solanki seems to be a glamorous addition, and there isn’t much scope for her performance in the trailer. Aditya Menon has an important role, and Madhoo Bala makes a return after a long time, though her character isn’t revealed much.

The background score stands out as the best aspect of the trailer, with Abhishek doing an appreciable job. Hyderabad’s Nawab Gang also composed the music for the film. The cinematography by Aravind Viswanathan is another commendable addition to the film’s technical aspects. The production values are notable, and there are a couple of transition cuts in the trailer that depict transformations and are executed well.

It seems that the director relied on many romantic shots in the trailer to draw attention. These shots will be more meaningful if they align realistically with the narrative in the film. Overall, the trailer looks slightly interesting and was finely crafted technically.