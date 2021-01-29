‘The Geshema Is Born’ vividly documents a historic turnaround

Malati Rao’s new documentary shines light on the gender reforms made by the Dalai Lama

By | Published: 2:19 pm 2:24 pm

New Delhi: What makes the 14th Dalia Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, the Tibetan Buddhists spiritual leader, stand apart from other temporal heads, is his firm commitment to reforms and accepting change as part of organic development of religion. This is vividly evident in the Public Service Broadcasting Trusts one-hour documentary “The Geshema Is Born”.

Directed by Malati Rao, it traces how Tibetan Buddhist nuns who have sought equality for centuries, had their long-standing aspiration being fulfilled when they were conferred the highest monastic degree, the Geshema, in 2016 by the Dalai Lama at Drepung monastery, Mundgod.

The event is singularly significant. Nuns were encouraged to pray and chant and there are examples of ‘arahants’ (monks who have achieved enlightenment and passes to Nirvana at death) among them attaining liberation being in the female form.

In 1979, when the Dalai Lama escaped to India in 1979, a large number of monks and nuns followed him. One of the first decisions taken by the Tibetan government in exile when it came into existence was to set up centres of learning. “Preservation of their unique culture was critical to the exiled community,” says Malati Rao.

Making a bold move then, the Dalai Lama recommended that nuns receive education as well, a change which was hard for a society whose very existence was endangered. Rao feels, women outnumber men when it comes to seeking spirituality in their lives. “I think it’s valuable for religious institutions to acknowledge this. Including women and giving them equal status is not only just, but also a step to keep themselves relevant to those who are searching for answers. Every religion today is exploring its efficacy in the modern society.”

Praising the Buddhist nuns’ perseverance, Rao says, though the Tibetan Nuns Project was put into motion almost 25 years ago, “the nuns of three generations have stood on each other’s shoulders to sustain the ideals of transformation and an end to suffering”.

It is noteworthy that the nuns do not view gender equality as a mere civil or human right or the conferment of Geshema degree a tremendous achievement. “The nuns are here to seek freedom from suffering. The Geshema degree is a triumph of them overcoming their fears and disappointments and paving the way to their future.”