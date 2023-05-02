‘The Kerala Story’ makers change trailer description on YouTube from 32,000 to 3 women

The new description claims that the film is centred on the real-life stories of three young women from different parts of the State.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:26 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Hyderabad: Amid receiving severe backlash from all corners, the makers of the upcoming Hindi film ‘The Kerala Story’, have quietly altered their claim of 32,000 women from Kerala joining the Islamic State (IS). The changes were made to the description of the trailer on YouTube.

The film’s initial description said that the film is about “heartbreaking and gut-wrenching stories of 32000 females in Kerala”. However, the new description claims that the film is centred on the real-life stories of three young women from different parts of the State.

Scores of netizens took to their social media handles to highlight the recent update. “The story of Kerala changes. First it was 32000 girls, now it’s 3 girls!! Vilification of Kerala (sic),” wrote a user. “The attempt to polarize Kerala on religious lines via a film that’s backtracked from it’s original claim of 32000 women to 3 women gone “missing”. Who will be held accountable for the deliberate misinformation that’s been peddled so far? (sic),” questioned another.

From 32000 to 03. The cowards behind this propaganda film have silently changed the description of the Kerala Story teaser yesterday in youtube. ‘Heartbreaking and gut-wrenching stories of 32,000 women from Kerala’ has now become ‘stories of three young girls from Kerala’. pic.twitter.com/bVZ89NSSHL — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) May 2, 2023

Hello @adah_sharma,

Your lies are exposed. Now it goes without saying that you are an accomplice to the crime of spreading fake claims through your propaganda movie #TheKeralaStory.

Changing the description and reducing the number from 32000 to 03 speaks volumes about your lies. https://t.co/PqjAbkmXbi — GhoomtaAaena (@GhoomtaAaena) May 2, 2023

The film has garnered a lot of controversy from various quarters, including several politicians, cultural leaders and the public. While Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, stated that the film is creating communal polarisation and spreading hate propaganda against the CPM-ruled State, Kerala State Committee of Muslim Youth League has announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for anyone who proves the allegations that 32,000 Keralites got converted to Islam and fled to Syria.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, and backed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the Adah Sharma starrer will be released on May 5.