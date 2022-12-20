The newest style in tinsel town is two-toned jeans

Following Bollywood starlet Shilpa Shetty’s appearance donning the look, South star Tamannaah Bhatia was photographed doing the same.

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 09:28 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

There is a new fashion trend in town, and celebs are utterly enamoured with it. Move over, ripped jeans and thong jeans. Following Bollywood starlet Shilpa Shetty’s appearance donning the look, South star Tamannaah Bhatia was photographed doing the same. Are you wondering what we’re talking about? Shilpa recently made a bold fashion statement by showing up to Manish Malhotra’s birthday party in a pair of double-toned jeans.

The star was also prone to some trolling on social media, even though the paparazzi couldn’t get enough of her appearance. Even online users compared Shilpa to social media influencer Uorfi Javed. On the other hand, when netizens saw Tamannaah wear a pair of similar jeans yesterday, they said she was “copying” Shilpa’s look.

Shilpa accessorised her jeans with a black bodysuit, a watch, and black kitten heels. Her jeans had a bikini bottom-like pattern and were black in the back and blue in the front. Tamannaah accessorised her two-toned jeans with a short denim jacket, a black blouse with buttons, and black heels. Under a video of Tamannaah, an Instagram user said, “She styled it better!” Another Tamannaah fan chimed in, saying, “She looks WAY better than Shilpa.”

Whoever looked better wearing it, the real question is whether this trend will continue in 2023.