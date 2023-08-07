The Siasat Daily Managing Editor Zaheeruddin Ali Khan passes away in Hyderabad

Zaheeruddin Ali Khan passed away after suffering a stroke while participating in the funeral procession of balladeer Gaddar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:46 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Managing Editor of The Siasat Daily, Zaheeruddin Ali Khan has passed away after suffering a stroke while participating in the funeral procession of balladeer Gaddar here on Monday.

The senior journalist from The Saisat Daily suffered a massive stroke and collapsed in the procession. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared dead.

Known to be an affable person, the demise of ‘Zaheer Bhai’, as he was lovingly called by his friends and colleagues, sent shockwaves among the journalistic fraternity in the twin cities.

