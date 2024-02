| Nandi Awards Are Now Gaddar Awards Telangana Cm Revanth Reddy Telangana News Today

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy renames Nandi Awards to Gaddar Awards, honoring revolutionary poet Gaddar Anna's birth anniversary

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 06:57 PM

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy renames Nandi Awards to Gaddar Awards, honoring revolutionary poet Gaddar Anna’s birth anniversary, despite earlier minimal interest from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments.