The story behind Big Boss winner Pallavi Prasanth’s name

Pallavi Prasanth, who shot to fame after winning the Big Boss Season-7 title, got his name Pallavi from the Pallava Dynasty who built the Mahabalipuram temple

Siddipet: Pallavi Prasanth, who shot to fame after winning the Big Boss Season-7 title, got his name Pallavi from the Pallava Dynasty who built the Mahabalipuram temple.

Government teacher Puli Raju, who taught Prasanth at the Kollgur Upper Primary School from Class 1 to 7, revealing the story behind Prasanth’s name, said Prasanth’s father Godugu Satyanaryana and his mother Vijaya had visited the Mahabalipuram Temple after having their first child Gouthami.

Satyanarayana and Vijaya, who used to run a small hotel in the village to eke out a livelihood, had offered prayers at the temple, wishing for a baby boy in the next delivery.

Prasanth was born to them a few months after their prayers. Since the guide at the temple told the couple that the temple was built by Pallava Kings who ruled part of the nation from 275 AD to 897 AD, Satyanarayana had prefixed the name of the Pallava dynasty changing it slightly to Pallavi. Later, the couple gave birth to two other sons whom they named Mahaveer and Vinay.

When Satyanarayana got Prasanth admitted in the school about 20 years ago, Raju had enquired about the story behind the name.

Prasanth received a grand welcome at Gajwel on Monday on his arrival after winning the Big Boss title. Former minister T Harish Rao too congratulated him for winning the title. Hailing him as ‘Rythu Bidda’, Harish Rao said Prasanth had become a household name in the State since he participated in the contest.