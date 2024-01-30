End for Radio is closer than you expect; Fever FM bids adieu

The announcement came from Ramesh Menon, CEO of Fever FM, who took to the station's official Instagram page to share the news with its audience.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 30 January 2024, 03:29 PM

Hyderabad: In a surprising turn of events, Fever FM, a radio station owned by Hindustan Times Media Group, declared on Tuesday that it would be shutting down its operations. The announcement came from Ramesh Menon, CEO of Fever FM, who took to the station’s official Instagram page to share the news with its audience.

“Dear All, It is with a heavy heart we bring to you this urgent announcement. You, our partners and our listeners have been with us through our ups and downs and our thick and thin but we must make this decision for all,” read the post on Fever FM’s Instagram page. The management attributed this decision to the evolving trends in the music industry.

The post continued with a nostalgic reflection on the role of radio in people’s lives: “Radio has been a part of our journey, figuratively and literally. Everyday. But as they say, all journeys must come to an end, and the end for Radio is closer than you expect.”

Accompanying the post was a video featuring Ramesh Menon, where he expressed the difficulty behind the decision. “Hi, I’m Ramesh Menon, CEO, Fever FM. We made this difficult decision to shut down our station. This decision comes after careful consideration and is due to the evolving trends in the media industry.”

Menon took a moment to extend heartfelt gratitude to the radio jockeys (RJs), advertisers, partners, employees, and listeners who have been an integral part of Fever FM’s journey. “The management would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to RJs, advertisers, partners, employees, and listeners who built and supported the station in its journey,” Menon stated in the video.

The Instagram post, signalling the end of an era for Fever FM, was accompanied by three subsequent posts simply saying, “Ok.Tata.ByeBye,” with an additional prompt for followers to check LinkedIn for more information.

