The word ‘CM’ still makes Bandi Sanjay uneasy

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP National General Secretary and Karimnagar MP, Appears Discomforted by 'Chief Minister' References

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:23 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

File Photo

Karimnagar: BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar seems to be still uneasy when he hears the word Chief Minister. This was proved once again during the BJP Sakala Janula Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha held in Karimnagar on Monday, wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated.

Sanjay Kumar came onto the dais before Modi’s arrival. When he waved to the audience, his followers and BJP activists who participated in the meeting raised slogans ‘CM…CM…CM’. Responding sharply, Sanjay Kumar asked them to stop the ‘CM’ slogans by gesturing with his finger on his mouth.

It may be recalled that Sanjay Kumar, a few days ago, made open comments stating that he lost his State president post due to the CM slogans raised by party workers.

The MP made these comments while participating in a party workers meeting held in Jannaram, Khanapur constituency of Mancherial district in the second week of November.