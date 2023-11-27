BRS will win all 12 assembly segments in erstwhile Nalgonda: Jagadish Reddy

Senior BRS leader and Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy confidently dismissed any notion of a Congress wave in Telangana, asserting that the BRS would secure victory across all 12 assembly segments in the former Nalgonda region.

By Srinivas P. Updated On - 05:07 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

File Photo

Suryapet: Exuding confidence that the BRS would win all 12 assembly segments in the erstwhile Nalgonda, senior BRS leader and Energy Minister G JAGADISH REDDY rubbished the false propaganda of a Congress wave in Telangana.

Q: Erstwhile Nalgonda has become a BRS stronghold, which won all 12 assembly segments. Will the trend continue in 2023?

A: Definitely, the BRS will win all 12 assembly segments here. There has been no proper response to the campaigns of the opposition parties. The response of the people to the BRS campaign shows they want continuation of the BRS government.

Q: Is anti-incumbency a threat to the BRS government?

A: The people will support any government and leader as long as they continue serving the people and solve their problems. Several political parties have a history of coming to power in different States consecutively four times. Why should it not happen for the BRS? The effective rule of the BRS government, where welfare schemes have been accorded top priority, will help improve the winning chances of BRS candidates.

Q: How will the welfare schemes and development works bring votes for BRS candidates in erstwhile Nalgonda?

A: Before 2014, people here struggled for safe drinking water and irrigation facility. Villages near Nagarjuna Sagar Project were denied safe drinking water. They were forced to run to Hyderabad for medical treatment. After 2014, all this has changed. The BRS government solved the fluorosis issue by supplying safe drinking water to every house. No new fluorosis case was reported in the district in the last seven years.

Farmers in Thungathurthi, Alair and part of Suryapet assembly constituencies were the first beneficiaries of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation scheme. Thousands of acres of new cultivation area was created in Thungathurthy and Suryapet constituencies. Modernization of the Musi medium irrigation project has benefited farmers in Nakrekal constituency. Lift irrigation schemes taken up by the State government also provided irrigation facility to farmers in Nagarjuna Sagar, Huzurnagar, Kodad and Miryalaguda constituencies.

Q: There are nearly half a dozen State-level senior leaders in the Congress from erstwhile Nalgonda district. Will that help them here?

A: The people already rejected these senior Congress leaders by defeating them in the last elections. These Congress leaders never worked to solve the issues in their constituencies. Hence, they have no capacity to influence the voters in any way.

Q: What is the political equation in your assembly constituency Suryapet and what is your strategy to win?

A: I will definitely win in this election from Suryapet, which got a government medical college, integrated vegetable and meat market, road widening and others during my tenure as MLA. I don’t believe in strategies and poll management to win elections. I have explained to the people about the development made possible here.

Jagadish Reddy’s manifesto for Suryapet:

• Two IT hubs at Suryapet

• Industrial park in 1,000 acres

• Outer Ring Road connectivity to Suryapet town

• Underground drainage system for Suryapet

• Turning Suryapet as No.1 green town in the country

• Sports school and modern indoor, outdoor stadia at Suryapet