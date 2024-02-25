Theatre workshop for children with cleft lip

The children, guided by volunteers from Education through Theatre and Smile Train, performed a play titled ‘Dreams Unlimited.’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 February 2024, 07:44 PM

Smile Train

Hyderabad: Smile Train, the voluntary organization involved in treating children with cleft lip, along with Education Through Theater of Rahul Khanna, organised a four-day theatre workshop, which was specifically designed to instill confidence in diction, personality, speech, and body language among children who underwent surgery for cleft lip.

On the conclusion of the theatre workshop, the children, guided by volunteers from Education through Theatre and Smile Train, performed a play titled ‘Dreams Unlimited’ at Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute (BIACH&RI).

Mamta Carroll, Smile Train’s senior vice president and Regional Director (Asia), said, “In addition to supporting cleft treatment, we focus on fostering self-esteem of children affected by cleft conditions. The theatre workshop held at Hyderabad is a platform to create opportunities for children to express themselves through theatre and discover their unlimited potential.”

Abhijit Khompi, Regulatory Portfolio & Prioritization Director, R&D Lead, Haleon, Archana Suresh, Director, Telangana Social Impact Group (T-SIG), Department of Industries, and senior doctors were present.