Mancherial: Woman dies after uterus removal surgery; medical negligence alleged

Jodu Madhunakka underwent medical investigations and doctors of the hospital performed the surgery to remove her uterus on Wednesday afternoon.

Mancherial: A 45-year-old woman died, allegedly due to medical negligence after a uterus removal surgery at a private nursing home here on Thursday.

Jodu Madhunakka from Bottigudem village in Chennur mandal was admitted to Srinivasa Nursing Home when she complained of severe stomach ache three days ago. She underwent medical investigations and doctors of the hospital performed the surgery to remove her uterus on Wednesday afternoon.

However, she complained of difficulty in breathing and chest pain early on Thursday morning. She breathed her last by 6 am. Her family members alleged that Madhunakka died due to negligence of the doctors. They demanded officials to take stringent action against the management of the nursing home.

Madhunakka is survived by her husband and three children. Police are investigating.