“There is political conspiracy in it”: TMC leader Rathin Ghosh after ED raid at his residence

As per sources, more than a dozen premises linked to Ghosh have been covered in the state including North 24 Parganas District and Kolkata

By ANI Published Date - 09:10 AM, Fri - 6 October 23

North 24 Paraganas: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials left the residence of Trinamool Congress leader Rathin Ghosh after hours of raid conducted in connection with an alleged recruitment scam in the Madhyamgram Municipality.

After ED officials left his residence, Rathin Ghosh said, “They did not interrogate me. The recruitment process that took place between 2014 and 2017 was ordered by the court. Since I was the chairman at that time, ED came to my house. I said what I thought. My documents are verified. They went to all the municipalities. They did not misbehave with me. There is a political conspiracy in it. They raided a minister’s house like this, it will have an impact.” Ghosh is the former chairman of the Madhyamgram Municipality and is accused of being involved in an alleged scam to recruit ineligible candidates for government jobs.

The raid on the Bengal minister came just days after top TMC leaders protested against the Centre in New Delhi on October 2 and October 3.

The TMC has also called on its cadre to march to the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata against what they allege is the BJP’s attempts to silence the party.

“We stand resolute in our determination, unwavering in the face of BJP’s desperate attempts to silence us. Despite their oppressive tactics and ruthless suppression of our peaceful protests in Dilli, Bengal remains undeterred. Come what may, we won’t bow down to the Zamindars. We shall march to Raj Bhavan today (Thursday), upholding the rights of the people!” the TMC posted on X.