These actors are redefining on-screen portrayals of acid attack survivors

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:58 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Hyderabad: The portrayal of acid-attack survivors in mainstream media has historically been confined to one-dimensional and stereotypical representations. However, a paradigm shift is underway, thanks to the remarkable efforts of pioneering actors like Zeenat Aman, Deepika Padukone, and Shweta Tripathi Sharma.

Zeenat Aman: Paving the way for empowerment

Zeenat Aman, a trailblazing veteran actor, has consistently been at the forefront of breaking societal norms and challenging prejudices throughout her career. Her portrayal of an acid-attack survivor in ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ shattered the mould of conventional storytelling. Zeenat’s portrayal exuded strength, courage, and empowerment, showcasing the survivor’s journey from victimhood to becoming a beacon of courage. Her performance served as an inspiration for both survivors and society.

Deepika Padukone: A catalyst for change

Deepika Padukone has been instrumental in initiating a conversation about mental health and societal taboos. In her groundbreaking portrayal of an acid-attack survivor, in ‘Chhapaak’, Deepika masterfully depicted the physical and emotional trauma faced by victims. By delving deep into the psyche of the character, she humanised the survivor’s experiences and emotions, encouraging viewers to recognise the strength and indomitable spirit that lies beneath the scars.

Shweta Tripathi Sharma: Elevating authentic narratives

In a refreshing departure from conventional narratives, Shweta Tripathi Sharma’s Parul from ‘Kaalkoot’ brings a nuanced portrayal of an acid-attack survivor to the screen. A firm believer of perpetuating positivity, Shweta portrays complex emotions with subtlety and depth, breathing life into the character’s journey of self-discovery, ambiguous morality and acceptance. By humanising the survivor’s story and steering clear of stereotypes, Shweta is helping the audiences understand the agony, and pain of acid-attack survivors.