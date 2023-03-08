These women from Hyderabad are creating history in various fields

Women making waves in various fields, shatter stereotypes

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 07:00 AM, Wed - 8 March 23

Vijaya Lakshmi Thatikonda oversees the smooth functioning of eight metro stations.

Hyderabad: In a male-dominated sphere, one woman has risen to the challenge and taken on a leadership role in the Hyderabad Metro Rail. Meet Vijaya Lakshmi Thatikonda, the only woman Group Stations Controller working among a team of men, and being in charge of eight metro stations.

This pioneering woman did not let gender bias stand in her way, and her insights are nothing short of inspiring. “When I got the opportunity to work in the Hyderabad Metro Rail, I jumped at it without a second thought,” recalls Vijaya Lakshmi.

She is responsible for managing operational issues and oversees the smooth functioning of eight metro stations. Not an easy task but one which she handles comfortably.

“Although the job can be quite challenging, I derive immense satisfaction from it,” Vijaya Lakshmi says. To excel in her role, the 28- year-old must remain alert at all times and conduct regular inspections. It needs constant attention and complete focus.

“I carry out my duties with the same level of competence as any other professional, irrespective of gender. I am proud to say that I work among men who treat me as an equal,” she adds.

Vijaya Lakshmi says that a woman should always believe in herself and not allow any other person or situation cast aspersions on her abilities.

Irrespective of challenges and situations, a woman should stay steadfast in faith in herself. Says Vijaya Lakshmi, “Believe in yourself and your abilities. Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do something because of your gender. Keep pushing forward and be proud of what you can achieve.”

She is grateful towards her brother and mother for their unwavering support and encouragement in pursuing her passion, despite societal pressures that may have suggested otherwise.

A job well done

In the 1990s, when the presence of women in male-dominated fields was a rare occurrence, Hyderabad’s Suvarna made history by shattering the glass ceiling as the first lady to take on the role of a bus conductor in the city.

Sharing her remarkable journey, Suvarna said her story began in 1996 when she joined the State Road Transport Corporation at the age of around 29. Her decision to become a bus conductor was driven by the tragic loss of her husband, who left her with two young children.

“During my job interview, I was asked to wear a shirt and pants with a cap. It was a big thing for a woman at that time. Many women refused, but I, along with three other women, accepted it,” Survarna recalls. She faced long hours of physical strain, dealt with all kinds of passengers, and endured societal stigma. It was tough but she was determined to do the job.

Reflecting on her journey, she says, “There were times when I thought of giving up, but I didn’t. I learnt to deal with all kinds of people and situations. I am happy that I was able to do my job well without a single remark.” Her 27-year career as a bus conductor came to an end with retirement on February 28, 2023.

Making a mark in meteorology

In the world of weather forecasting, there is one woman who is leaving her mark on the India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad. Dr A Sravani, a Scientist ‘C’ with IMD-H, is a true trailblazer in every sense of the word.

With a Master’s in Atmospheric Science, she set her sights on a career in meteorology and remained steadfast in her pursuit. At a time when hardly any women were pursuing this field, Sravani refused to be daunted by the challenges ahead.

As she puts it, “I knew I had a tough road ahead, but I also knew that with hard work and determination, I could achieve my dreams.” After completing her PhD, Sravani secured INSPIRE Fellowship, becoming the first woman to do so in the sector. Her research focused on tropical cyclones, and she quickly established herself in her field.

When the opportunity arose to join IMD-H as a scientist in 2016, Sravani jumped at the chance. Not just in her career, but she knew she could make a real difference in the lives of other women who might be considering a career in meteorology.

As she settled into her role at the Hyderabad Meteorological office, Sravani found that she was one of only a handful of women working in the field. But this didn’t deter her. Instead, she worked even harder, drawing inspiration from her parents and her partner.

“People said it was tough,” she recalls, “but I knew that with perseverance, I could overcome any obstacle.” And she did it. Today, eight women are working alongside over 60 men at the Hyderabad Meteorological office, and Sravani is proud to say that all of them are in good positions.