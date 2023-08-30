Third INDIA Alliance Meeting In Mumbai | Sonia Gandhi, MK Stalin, And Others | INDIA vs NDA

The unveiling of the INDIA Alliance logo, the formation of a coordination committee, the appointment of convenors, strategies for the general elections, and several others are among the prominent topics to be addressed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:56 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Hyderabad: The third INDIA Alliance meeting scheduled to be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. Let’s take a close look at what’s on the agenda! The unveiling of the INDIA Alliance logo, the formation of a coordination committee, the appointment of convenors, strategies for the general elections, and several others are among the prominent topics to be addressed.