Third Mother Milk Bank in Telangana comes up at MCH Centre in Khammam

Minister P Ajay Kumar inaugurated Mother Milk Bank at District Hospital in Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: The State government was aiming to provide better health services to the people on par with corporate hospitals, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. He inaugurated a Mother Milk Bank and a new mortuary room at the Government District Hospital here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said Mother Milk Bank in Khammam was the third one to be set up in Telangana after Hyderabad and Warangal.

Ajay Kumar explained that the first time such a system was set up at Niloufer Children’s Hospital in Hyderabad and recently at MGM Hospital in Warangal. Around 20 to 40 child births have been taking place in Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Centre at District Hospital. But many mothers could not breastfeed after childbirth due to malnutrition, lifestyle factors and thier mental status. Mother Milk Banks being set up by the government would greatly help in such cases as the baby should be breastfed immediately after delivery, the minister noted.

Breast milk would be collected through hygienic methods from lactating women who would give birth to children in the MCH Centre and from outside to feed newborn babies of women who could not breastfeed. A state-of-the-art mortuary has been set up at the hospital to preserve the body after the death of individuals and for conducting post-mortem if any police cases were registered. Present mortuary room was uncomfortable and hence the new room was built.

Later, Ajay Kumar laid the foundation stone for a Radiology Lab to be constructed on the hospital premises at a cost of Rs 75 lakh. The services like ultrasound, CT scan, MRI, mammogram and X-ray would be available to the patients in one place. It could help in accurate diagnosis of diseases and for providing proper treatment, he said. Mayor P Neeraja, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raju, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, District Collector VP Gautham, DM&HO Dr. B Malathi, the hospital Superintendent Dr B Venkateshwarlu, RMO B Srinivasa Rao and others were present.

