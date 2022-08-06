Thirty sheep died in stray dogs attack in Sircilla

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:26 PM, Sat - 6 August 22

Rajanna-Sircilla: A pack of stray dogs attacked a herd of sheep in which about 30 sheep died in Malkapur of Boinpalli mandal in the early hours of Saturday.

Reports said a sheperd, Guntu Lachaiah left the herd in a shed on the village outskirs. During the early hours the street dogs attacked the head. While thirty sheep died, several more were found injured.

Lachaiah claimed that he had lost his livelihood as he sustained losses to the tune of R 3 lakh. Sheperd community demanded some compensation to Lachaiah.