This 16-year-old girl treks new highs

Hyderabad: The generation is fast-changing and kids are becoming smart while seeking to explore new places which would give them the best opportunity to understand the world in different ways.

One such youngster is 16-year-old Soumya Sameera who took part in the Everest base camp trek to Patalwan Lake, Gurez Valley, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Soumya Sameera, who belongs to a family where sports have always been a priority, says, “My mother is a marathoner and cyclist apart from being an entrepreneur and an avid social supporter.” Her elder sister is an international karate champion, who also played various other sports at regional and national levels like badminton, swimming, basketball, throwball, and athletics.

“They inspired me a lot and I thought of doing something different and tried attempting base camp which gave me a wonderful experience,” says Sameera.

It was a trek to Patalwan Lake, Gurez Valley, Kashmir that offered her exposure to nature and also nurtured her desire for adventure. “Though it was a tough and tiring journey, every moment was pumping my adrenaline. It was on the 2nd day of that trek, that I realised how much I loved this sporting activity,” says Sameera who is pursuing her 11th grade.

The youngster recalls her journey as challenging and also one that added a lot of memorable moments into her kitty. “I was having a wonderful experience when I reached Nangarshang Peak. The whole experience was so fascinating that no words can describe it,” she says.

Sameera now hopes to keep going on a lot more treks, meeting more new people, enjoying even the toughest of climbs, and collecting many beautiful and adventurous memories.

